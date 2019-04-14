Niall McGinn: Aberdeen winger out for up to three months with ankle injury

Niall McGinn and suspended captain Graeme Shinnie missed Aberdeen's semi-final appearance

Aberdeen attacker Niall McGinn will miss the remainder of the campaign after damaging ankle ligaments in training.

The Northern Irishman McGinn, 31, was due to feature in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic but was injured on Saturday.

He will miss Aberdeen's final five league games and, potentially, the Scottish Cup final.

"We got the worst news yesterday," McInnes told BBC Scotland.

"We were about 90 seconds away from naming the team and going through all our work and Niall just really innocuously twisted his ankle.

"Unfortunately for us we knew it was serious right away. He snapped his ligament and he'll be out for two or three months."

McGinn returned to Pittodrie in 2017 after a short spell with Gwangju and has scored nine goals this season.