Alex Neil: Preston North End manager signs new three-year deal

Alex Neil's Preston North End side have lost each of their past four matches

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has signed a new three-year contract to end speculation linking him with the vacant West Bromwich Albion job.

The 37-year-old Scot has been linked with the role at The Hawthorns since Darren Moore's sacking on 9 March.

Preston lost 4-1 to the Baggies in the Championship on Saturday, with Neil suggesting after the game that the speculation had "got to the players".

The result left the Lilywhites in 12th, eight points off the play-off places.

"It has affected them and it has affected the day for the fans, which I apologise for," Neil said after the defeat by West Brom.

"I feel as if I have ruined the day for the supporters. People write what they want and then it grows arms and legs."

Neil was appointed by Preston in July 2017 following the departure of Simon Grayson, and guided the club to seventh in the Championship last season, missing out on the play-offs by two points.

The former Hamilton and Norwich City boss will now remain at Deepdale until "at least the summer of 2022".

"It has been a difficult few days working in a situation where the club and I had no control over what has been said," Neil said following the announcement of his new deal.

"I am absolutely delighted to be able to commit my future to the club and to continue with the project we have been working on."