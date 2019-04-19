Everton v Manchester United

Everton's on-loan midfielder Andre Gomes is banned for Sunday's visit of Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Everton are without Andre Gomes, who has been handed a retrospective three-match ban for a challenge on Aleksandr Mitrovic in the defeat at Fulham.

Tom Davies and Morgan Schneiderlin are vying to replace him, while Yerry Mina is still sidelined through injury.

Manchester United may rotate their squad following the midweek Champions League exit, with Ander Herrera back in training after a thigh injury.

Nemanja Matic and Alexis Sanchez are available but Luke Shaw is suspended.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: In their last game, Everton couldn't break down the Premier League's worst-performing defence. It was only Fulham's third clean sheet all season.

Now Everton take on a Manchester United side that have conceded in each of their last 10 games; United's longest run without a clean sheet in seven years.

Things got Messi for United in Barcelona on Tuesday. Now there is work to be done to ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets back into the Champions League next season.

Solskjaer certainly has happy memories of playing against Everton: he did not score more goals against any other Premier League side.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva on the ban for Andre Gomes: "Andre is a fair and honest player and he is enjoying what he is doing at the moment but some moments happen.

"It is always tough to play against a player like Mitrovic with his kind of game, but we have to keep our emotional balance.

"I have already spoken to him and it is a moment to learn because it will be tough for us and also it will tough for him to stay out for the next three matches."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We know we have to be realistic here and we know we have a job to be done.

"There's no quick fix, it's not like we buy seven players and suddenly we're in the right shape, we are where we are.

"We have to take it step-by-step and of course there will be signings made in the summer."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton's defeat at Fulham was a strange result, and came just as they were starting to look like a much better team.

It was probably their worst result of the season, especially if you consider the form they were in when they went into the game.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have lost 36 Premier League matches against Manchester United, a competition record for defeats against a single opponent.

United's 16 Premier League victories at Goodison Park is also a competition record for away wins at one stadium.

Everton's only win in the past nine league meetings was a 3-0 home triumph in April 2015 (D2, L6).

Everton

Everton's loss at Fulham ended a run of three Premier League wins.

They need three points to match their total tally of 49 from last season.

The Toffees can win three successive home league games without conceding for the first time in two years.

This is Everton's fifth consecutive Premier League home match against a top-six team. They have lost only one of the previous four, against Manchester City in February (W2, D1).

They last won three home league games in a row against established top-six opponents in March 2012, beating Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs without conceding.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in seven Premier League goals against United, scoring four and assisting three.

