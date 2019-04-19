Cardiff City v Liverpool

Cardiff City midfielder Aron Gunnarsson was substituted at half-time in Tuesday's win over Brighton because of a back spasm

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff City midfielder Harry Arter has been ruled out with the calf strain he sustained last weekend while running off the pitch to be substituted.

Aron Gunnarsson faces a late check on a back spasm, with Leandro Bacuna on standby to replace him.

Liverpool came through their midweek win at Porto without any new injuries.

Dejan Lovren should be fit after illness while Joe Gomez could start after making his return from a broken leg as a substitute in midweek.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Both sides enjoyed tremendous away days in midweek. Cardiff could afford nothing less than a win at Brighton on Tuesday, and duly delivered. If the Bluebirds stay up, that will be the result they look back on as the key to their escape.

Liverpool's victory in Porto on Wednesday put the seal on their place in the Champions League last four - and extended their winning run in all competitions to eight.

I'm sure that Cardiff will approach this game thinking that a backs-to-the-wall display might just result in an unexpected point, but Liverpool's front three are all in such good shape that it's not a likely outcome.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "We just want to give a good performance and not get a battering really.

"If we freeze and make a mistake early on, we may as well go home. They will just pick you off. That's what you get with quality players."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "These are all massive games. None of them are won before we start.

"Everybody thinks a lot about Barcelona but before Barcelona it's Cardiff and Huddersfield, and it's exactly the same importance to us as the other games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Cardiff will be competitive, especially at home, but at the moment Liverpool just seem to be able deal with whoever they are up against.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Cardiff have lost their three Premier League meetings with Liverpool, conceding 13 goals.

Liverpool have won the last five encounters in all competitions, including a penalty shootout victory in the 2012 League Cup final.

It is 60 years since the Bluebirds last beat Liverpool - a 4-0 Division Two triumph at Anfield in December 1959 in Bill Shankly's first match as manager of the Reds.

Cardiff City

Cardiff have only won two of their past eight home league games (D1, L5).

The Bluebirds have lost 18 successive Premier League matches against the current top-six sides.

They have conceded a Premier League-high 33 home goals this season.

Three of Victor Camarasa's five league goals this season have come against established top-six opposition.

With two goals and two assists, Camarasa has been directly involved in four of Cardiff's last seven league goals.

Liverpool