Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aaron Ramsey, who will leave Arsenal after 11 years this summer, suffered a muscle injury on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is unsure if Juventus-bound midfielder Aaron Ramsey has played his last game for the club after suffering a thigh muscle injury against Napoli on Thursday.

Lucas Torreira overcame a minor groin problem to start that match but Denis Suarez is nursing a similar issue.

Jeffrey Schlupp is a doubt for Crystal Palace, having limped off early on against Manchester City last Sunday.

Mamadou Sakho remains unavailable and James Tomkins is out until next season.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: They were impressive in Naples, but Arsenal have been hugely reliant on their home form when it comes to chasing Champions League qualification via the domestic route.

Given their patchy away performances, you feel they probably have to set a new club record for consecutive wins on their own patch if they're to bag a top-four spot.

Crystal Palace could present problems though - they are the only team in the division to have won more games away than at home prior to the Easter weekend.

They're also the only English club to win at Manchester City this season and gave Liverpool a scare at Anfield, so they could well be dangerous guests for the Gunners.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal are average on the road but it is a different story at home, where they have not lost since the opening weekend of the season.

Palace always carry a threat on their travels but I only see one outcome here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal's only defeat in their 18 top-flight home meetings with Crystal Palace came in October 1994 (W14, D3).

Following their 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park in October, Palace are looking to avoid defeat in both league encounters in a season for the first time since 1979-80.

Arsenal

The Gunners are vying for an 11th successive top-flight home win, which they've never achieved in a single season.

Arsenal have won 30 of their last 31 Premier League home fixtures against sides outside the established top six, drawing the other game against Wolves in November.

They have earned twice as many points at home as away this season: the margin of 22 points is the biggest in the division.

If Arsenal win each of their remaining five league matches, they will finish with more than 80 points for the first time since 2007-08.

Arsenal have won six straight London derbies at home in the Premier League, their best run since 11 victories in a row between December 2001 and November 2003.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six Premier League London derby goals this season, more than any other player.

Crystal Palace