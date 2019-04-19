Scottish Premiership
Hibernian12:30Celtic
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Celtic

Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic have alternated between a win and a defeat in their past five Scottish Premiership matches against Hibernian (W3 D0 L2), winning the last such game 2-0 in February, at Celtic Park.
  • Hibs have only lost one of their past six home league games against Celtic (W3 D2), winning each of the past two. They've never won three consecutive home matches against them in the Premiership or Scottish Premier League.
  • Hibernian are unbeaten in their past eight league games (W6 D2 L0) - their longest unbeaten since a run of 12 matches without defeat between January and May 2018 (W8 D4).
  • Celtic have conceded just four goals across their past 14 Premiership games (W11 D2 L1) - in fact the last side to score more than once against Celtic in a league game was Aberdeen back in December 2018, a game in which Celtic still managed to win 4-3.
  • Injured Ryan Christie has been directly involved in eight goals in his nine league games in 2019, more than any other Celtic player this year.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33245471175477
2Rangers33199573244966
3Kilmarnock331610746281858
4Aberdeen33177952371558
5Hibernian331410949341552
6Hearts33155133841-350
7St Johnstone33135153244-1244
8Motherwell33134163747-1043
9Livingston33119133533242
10Hamilton3374222169-4825
11St Mirren3356222461-3721
12Dundee3346232568-4318
