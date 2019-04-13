Sevilla 3-2 Real Betis: Hosts edge rivals in thrilling derby

From the section

Munir's opener was his second La Liga goal for Sevilla

Sevilla beat local rivals Real Betis in a thrilling derby to move back into the Champions League places in Spain.

Munir el Haddadi headed the hosts into the lead from Pablo Sarabia's cross before Giovani lo Celso swept Betis level.

Sarabia volleyed Sevilla ahead from Ben Yedder's cross and Franco Vazquez smashed in a brilliant 25-yard effort.

Cristian Tello curled home a wonderful free-kick for Betis to set up a tense finale but Sevilla held on.

There were nine bookings in a typically hard-fought Andalusian derby, with six of them to Sevilla players.