German Bundesliga
B Dortmund2Mainz1

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Mainz: Jadon Sancho sends Dortmund to top of table

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho has scored 12 goals in 50 games for Dortmund in all competitions

England forward Jadon Sancho made history with two more goals as Borussia Dortmund beat Mainz to go top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least.

The 19-year-old is the youngest player ever to score 11 Bundesliga goals.

Sancho hit a first-time half-volley from Mario Gotze's cross to put them ahead, then added a deflected second from a Thomas Delaney ball.

Robin Quaison gave Mainz hope and only a remarkable triple save from Roman Burki late on saved Dortmund.

He denied Anthony Ujah three times in 10 seconds, stopping a header, a follow-up shot and an acrobatic volley from the Nigerian substitute on the line.

Dortmund go two points clear of champions Bayern Munich, who can go back to the summit if they win at Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday (14:30 BST).

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 27WolfSubstituted forZagadouat 78'minutes
  • 33Weigl
  • 16Akanji
  • 4Diallo
  • 28Witsel
  • 6Delaney
  • 7Sancho
  • 11Reus
  • 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forPhilippat 72'minutes
  • 10GötzeSubstituted forToprakat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Zagadou
  • 9Alcácer
  • 19Dahoud
  • 20Philipp
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Toprak

Mainz

  • 22Müller
  • 2Donati
  • 25Gbamin
  • 42Hack
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 3Martín
  • 5Boëtius
  • 14KundeSubstituted forBakuat 45'minutes
  • 6LatzaSubstituted forUjahat 82'minutes
  • 9MatetaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forQuaisonat 56'minutes
  • 21Onisiwo

Substitutes

  • 7Quaison
  • 10Maxim
  • 16Bell
  • 18Brosinski
  • 20Ujah
  • 27Zentner
  • 34Baku
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamMainz
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home7
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.

Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anthony Ujah (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt blocked. Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Mario Götze.

Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Paul Boëtius.

Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).

Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Anthony Ujah (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Anthony Ujah (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Anthony Ujah (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Roman Bürki tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aarón Martín with a cross.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Thomas Delaney.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Anthony Ujah replaces Danny Latza.

Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Marius Wolf.

Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Attempt missed. Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Aarón Martín with a cross following a corner.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Paul Boëtius.

Attempt saved. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Müller.

Hand ball by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Robin Quaison.

Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Robin Quaison replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th April 2019

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2MainzMainz 051
  • HannoverHannover 960B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0
  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen2FreiburgSC Freiburg1
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund29206368363266
2Bayern Munich28204474284664
3RB Leipzig29177555223358
4Frankfurt28157656312552
5B Mgladbach29156848351351
6Werder Bremen291210752411146
7B Leverkusen29143125148345
8Wolfsburg29136104744345
9Hoffenheim281111658391944
10Düsseldorf28114133852-1437
11Hertha Berlin2898114146-535
12Mainz2996143450-1633
13Freiburg29711113950-1132
14Schalke2976163047-1727
15Augsburg2867153754-1725
16Stuttgart2956182761-3421
17Nuremberg2939172454-3018
18Hannover2935212566-4114
View full German Bundesliga table

