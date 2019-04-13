Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Mainz: Jadon Sancho sends Dortmund to top of table
England forward Jadon Sancho made history with two more goals as Borussia Dortmund beat Mainz to go top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least.
The 19-year-old is the youngest player ever to score 11 Bundesliga goals.
Sancho hit a first-time half-volley from Mario Gotze's cross to put them ahead, then added a deflected second from a Thomas Delaney ball.
Robin Quaison gave Mainz hope and only a remarkable triple save from Roman Burki late on saved Dortmund.
He denied Anthony Ujah three times in 10 seconds, stopping a header, a follow-up shot and an acrobatic volley from the Nigerian substitute on the line.
Dortmund go two points clear of champions Bayern Munich, who can go back to the summit if they win at Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday (14:30 BST).
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 27WolfSubstituted forZagadouat 78'minutes
- 33Weigl
- 16Akanji
- 4Diallo
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
- 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forPhilippat 72'minutes
- 10GötzeSubstituted forToprakat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 9Alcácer
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 29Schmelzer
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
Mainz
- 22Müller
- 2Donati
- 25Gbamin
- 42Hack
- 19Niakhaté
- 3Martín
- 5Boëtius
- 14KundeSubstituted forBakuat 45'minutes
- 6LatzaSubstituted forUjahat 82'minutes
- 9MatetaBooked at 42minsSubstituted forQuaisonat 56'minutes
- 21Onisiwo
Substitutes
- 7Quaison
- 10Maxim
- 16Bell
- 18Brosinski
- 20Ujah
- 27Zentner
- 34Baku
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.
Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Ujah (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt blocked. Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Mario Götze.
Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Paul Boëtius.
Foul by Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund).
Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Anthony Ujah (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Anthony Ujah (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Anthony Ujah (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Roman Bürki tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aarón Martín with a cross.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Thomas Delaney.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Anthony Ujah replaces Danny Latza.
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Marius Wolf.
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).
Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Attempt missed. Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Aarón Martín with a cross following a corner.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Paul Boëtius.
Attempt saved. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Müller.
Hand ball by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Robin Quaison.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt saved. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Robin Quaison replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.