Barnsley v Fleetwood Town: Police investigate incident in tunnel after match

Police are investigating an incident in the tunnel after Barnsley's League One match against Fleetwood at Oakwell.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow tweeted that Fleetwood manager Joey Barton confronted Tykes boss Daniel Stendel. The tweet has since been deleted.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We are aware of something that has taken place in the tunnel after the game and we are investigating."

Barnsley said they were "assisting the police with its enquiries".

BBC Radio Lancashire reports that Fleetwood have "declined to comment" on the incident and no member of coaching or playing staff from either side was made available for a post-match interview.

More to follow.