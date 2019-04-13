Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Former Egypt striker Mido says hosts are 'favourites'

Former international striker Mido says the current crop of Egypt stars are favourites to lift the Nations Cup this year.

Former Egypt international Ahmed "Mido" Hossam says his country are favourites to win this year's Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

Mido was speaking after the Pharaohs were placed in a group alongside DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe in Friday's draw.

"Egypt are favourites to win the title," the former striker said.

"I don't say that because I'm Egyptian but really Egypt have a very good team," said Mido.

"Add to that the fans will support the team very well so I'm optimistic that we will do it," the former Tottenham player added.

Mido also said that Morocco are the only team "that can compete with Egypt for this title."

"I respect teams like Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal but from what I can see, Morocco is the only team can be a stumbling block for Egypt."

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Egypt from 21 June to 19 July, meaning Europe-based players - including the likes of Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny - will not miss club games.

Mido missed out on playing in a Nations Cup final on home soil in 2006 after he fell out with the coach earlier in the tournament.

The Pharaohs went on to win the trophy and also won the next two editions in 2008 and 2010 to make it seven Nations Cup victories in total, a record number of tournament triumphs.

Three teams - Madagascar, Mauritania and Burundi - will make their Nations Cup debuts at Egypt 2019 which will be the biggest Africa Cup of Nations in history with 24 teams, and Mido welcomes the expansion.

"That's not bad, it gives many countries in Africa the chance to have the honour of playing in this big event."

Egypt's opening game will be against Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium on 21 June.

Draw in full

Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau