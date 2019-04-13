Premier League quick stats: Moura, Bournemouth, Wood, Babel
-
- From the section Premier League
Lucas Moura became the fourth Brazilian to score a Premier League hat-trick as Tottenham climbed to third with a thumping 4-0 victory over relegated Huddersfield.
Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser shone for Bournemouth as they thrashed Brighton 5-0 at the Amex Stadium, while Chris Wood scored twice as Burnley beat Cardiff 2-0 to pull clear of the drop zone.
Elsewhere, Ryan Babel scored a goal and provided an assist as relegated Fulham beat Everton 2-0 and Southampton's good form under Ralph Hasenhuttl continued with an impressive 3-1 win over Wolves.
Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats:
- Tottenham's victory over Huddersfield means they have won all five of their Premier League games this season without Harry Kane.
- Lucas Moura's hat-trick against the Terriers makes him the fourth Brazilian to net a Premier League hat-trick after Roberto Firmino, Afonso Alves and Robinho.
- Brighton's defeat by Bournemouth means they have lost consecutive home games in the Premier League for the first time ever.
- Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson have combined for 11 Premier League goals this season, the most by a duo in a single campaign since Alan Shearer and Mike Newell in 1995-96 (also 11).
- Burnley's win over Cardiff means they have won three consecutive top-flight games by a margin of two goals for the first time since October 1968 (a run of four).
- Chris Wood has been directly involved in four goals in his last two Premier League games (3 goals, 1 assist), as many as he managed in his previous 11. Since the start of last season, the New Zealand international has netted more league goals for the Clarets than any other player (20).
- Burnley manager Sean Dyche has never lost against Neil Warnock, winning five of his six matches against the Cardiff boss (D1).
- Fulham beat the Toffees at Craven Cottage to record their first Premier League win in 10 games, having lost each of the previous nine fixtures.
- In his 103rd appearance in the competition, Ryan Babel both scored and assisted in a Premier League match for the very first time.
- Everton's defeat was their first against a newly-promoted side for the first time since a 1-2 defeat against Burnley in October 2016 (W3 D4 before today).
- Southampton have won eight of their 18 Premier League games under Ralph Hasenhuttl, as many as they had won in 52 games under their two previous permanent managers combined (Mark Hughes 3/22, Mauricio Pellegrino 5/30).
- Southampton have won six of their 13 Premier League games so far in 2019, as many as they'd won in the whole of 2018 (P37 W6 D13 L18).
- Nathan Redmond's opener after 01:34 was Southampton's quickest in a Premier League game since December 2016, when Virgil van Dijk netted after 01:09 against Tottenham.