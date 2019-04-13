Irish Premiership: Linfield secure title with draw against Crusaders

Linfield's draw made sure of the Belfast club's 53rd Irish League title triumph

Linfield have secured the Irish Premiership title with a 0-0 draw at home to outgoing champions Crusaders.

David Healy's Blues were actually sure of the title minutes from the end as news came through that second-placed Ballymena had drawn at Cliftonville.

It was a record 53rd top-flight title for Linfield who finished fourth in the table last season.

Coleraine drew 1-1 at Glenavon while Dungannon beat Institute 2-1 and Ards were held 1-1 at home by Glentoran.

Linfield could well have clinched the title with a victory as they got a second-half penalty for a hand-ball by Crusaders skipper Colin Coates.

But Jordan Stewart saw his spot-kick well saved by goalkeeper Ger Doherty.

In the end it did not really matter that much as a 21st clean sheet of the last season ensured another trophy for Northern Ireland's most decorated club.

"The most important thing was getting over the line. The older you get the more you cherish these moments," said Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth who turned 33 on Thursday.

"This is my third league and it is a great feeling. It is a huge weight off my shoulders."

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Ards 1-1 Glentoran Cliftonville 1-1 Ballymena United Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Institute Glenavon 1-1 Coleraine Linfield 0-0 Crusaders Warrenpoint Town v Newry City (17:30 BST)