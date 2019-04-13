Arbroath seal League One title with draw at Brechin City

Arbroath players celebrate their title triumph at full-time at Glebe Park

Arbroath were crowned League One champions after a 1-1 draw at Brechin City.

Dick Campbell's runaway leaders are 13 points clear of Raith Rovers with three matches remaining.

The Red Lichties, who last played in Scotland's second tier in the 2002-03 season, scored early through Ryan Wallace's header.

But Brechin, in the relegation play-off spot, hit back with a Michael Miller strike on 22 minutes.

"I'm the happiest man in Scottish football today," Campbell, 65, told BBC Scotland.

"We deserve it. From day one we've been top of the league. In February, we were 16 points clear.

"We'll get a wee warm down for the next few games, a fortnight's holiday, then we start training again.

"Most teams we meet next season will be full-time and we'll be expected to get beat but we'll have a go. I'm not too keen on this one up and five at the back."

Rovers lost 3-2 at home to Stranraer as the visitors came back from 2-0 down to snatch maximum points; Joao Pereira Vitoria nodding home in the second minute of stoppage time.

Forfar Athletic edge to within a point in third place following a goalless draw with Dumbarton.

Montrose leapfrogged East Fife into fourth thanks to a Paul Watson double in Methil.