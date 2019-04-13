Hearts 3-0 Inverness CT: Craig Levein praise for 'clear heads'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Levein happy to face Aberdeen or Celtic in final

Craig Levein is looking forward to his Scottish Cup final as a manager after enjoying Hearts' "comfortable" 3-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Uche Ikpeazu, John Souttar and Sean Clare scored second-half goals for the Edinburgh side in the semi-final.

Hearts will meet either Celtic or Aberdeen in the final on 25 May.

"We've haven't been in the best of form recently, so it was important to play with a calmness and clear heads," Levein told BBC Scotland.

"Once we got in front, I thought we were comfortable. We've sent our supporters away happy, which is the main thing, and we will be back here in May."

Ikpeazu made the breakthrough on 49 minutes, while goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal tipped a Joe Chalmers free kick on to the crossbar before Hearts extended their lead.

Souttar's volley and a penalty by Clare clinched the victory after a first half in which Hearts "didn't really get going".

"We had opportunities but not as many as I'd have liked," Levein said. "I didn't think we'd lose a goal but the occasion maybe got to the players - it's the first time a lot of them have played here.

"Second half, we controlled the match. Bobby has made one save. I wasn't even looking. We needed him on that occasion and he was there."

Levein added that he was "so proud" of man-of-the match Jake Mulraney, who tormented full-back Shaun Rooney before picking up a shoulder injury.

"He's the kind of player that needs confidence," he said of the former Inverness CT winger. "We've seen glimpses of what he can do and it's really just about him putting that together consistently. He was our main outlet and caused Inverness all sorts of problems."

After Ikpeazu's seventh goal of the season, Levein praised the striker's "astounding effort", saying: "He has brilliant moments and then sometimes he mis-controls it.

"He still young, still learning. He attracts two or three players at times and he does some amount of running, chasing lost causes. Seeing that is what endears to him to our fans."

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals: Hearts 3-0 Inverness CT

McCart effort should have stood - Robertson

Inverness CT manager John Robertson was left to rue Zlamal's fantastic stop and a disallowed goal from Jamie McCart - both when the score was 1-0 - and will now turn his attention to the play-off race in the Championship.

The Highlanders are currently in the final play-off spot, with four games remaining. They face Morton on Tuesday evening.

"I thought we were fine in the first half," Robertson said. "We said to the players 'well done, it's important to stay in the game' and then we lose a goal within five minutes.

"We knuckled down and were terrific for the next 15 minutes and started to cause them problems but to beat a Premiership team, you need a bit of luck.

"The save from Zlamal is unbelievable, it's one of the saves of the season. If that goes in, it maybe rocks Hearts a bit. Then there's the disallowed goal. The lads are saying it should have stood. It's hard for the officials but, again, it's that wee bit of luck you need."