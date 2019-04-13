Scottish Gossip: John Souttar, Rangers, Hearts, Inverness CT, Celtic & Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are keen on a summer move for Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar. (Daily Record)

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain says it would be "pathetic" if the SFA ban team-mate Scott Brown for his Old Firm derby celebrations. (Daily Express)

Manager Neil Lennon says his Celtic side have the burning desire to clinch a treble Treble after asking for the Scottish Cup trophy to be removed from his media conference. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo, who has made just one appearance as a sub since arriving in January, faces a fight to be fit for pre-season after rupturing a hamstring. (Sun)

Captain Christophe Berra says leading Hearts into the Scottish Cup final would be the highlight of his career. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon is backing January signing Maryan Shved to make a big name for himself at Celtic, with the Ukranian netting six goals in his last four games for Karpaty Lviv. (Daily Record)

Former Aberdeen striker Eric Black explains why he walked away from coaching and will never contemplate a return to football. (Scotsman)

Aaron Doran says Inverness Caledonian Thistle have an easier task to get to the Scottish Cup final than when they won it in 2015 but acknowledges his side are underdogs in the semi final against Hearts. (Inverness Courier)

Hearts defender John Souttar admits this season will be a failure if the Tynecastle club don't beat Inverness CT to reach the Scottish Cup final. (Sun)

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis says Aberdeen have to step up in absence of suspended captain Graeme Shinnie when they meet Celtic at Hampden on Sunday. (Herald)

Manager Derek McInnes is in no doubt Aberdeen can knock Celtic out of the Scottish Cup, but admits the holders are favourites. (Press & Journal)

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom says Stephane Omeonga has mapped out the way for others to force their way into his plans, with the on-loan midfielder impressing in training and going on to cement a first-team place. (Edinburgh Evening News)