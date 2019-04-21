Match ends, Clyde 5, Berwick Rangers 0.
Clyde v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Lang
- 3McNiff
- 8McStay
- 10RankinSubstituted forNicollat 64'minutes
- 6Grant
- 7SyvertsenSubstituted forLoveat 52'minutes
- 9GoodwillieBooked at 37mins
- 11LamontSubstituted forLyonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Nicoll
- 14Lyon
- 15Banks
- 16Duffie
- 17Boyle
- 18Love
- 21Hughes
Berwick
- 20Goodfellow
- 2Forbes
- 5Wilson
- 12Cook
- 15McIlduff
- 4O'Kane
- 11MurphySubstituted forOgilvieat 76'minutes
- 22Blues
- 14Barr
- 3OrruBooked at 34minsSubstituted forAdamsonat 60'minutes
- 17RoseSubstituted forSeeat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 7See
- 9Healy
- 10Aloulou
- 18Ogilvie
- 19Adamson
- 21Brown
- Referee:
- Stephen Brown
- Attendance:
- 904
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 5, Berwick Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 5, Berwick Rangers 0. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Goodwillie.
Attempt saved. Ross Lyon (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Attempt saved. Ray Grant (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers).
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 4, Berwick Rangers 0. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ally Love.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Ross Lyon replaces Mark Lamont.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jack Ogilvie replaces Sean Murphy.
Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Andrew Forbes.
Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Chris McStay (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Ouzy See replaces Grant Rose.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Kevin Nicoll replaces John Rankin.
Delay in match (Berwick Rangers).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Calum Adamson replaces Jordan Orru.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 3, Berwick Rangers 0. John Rankin (Clyde) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.