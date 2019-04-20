Dumbarton v East Fife
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|33
|20
|8
|5
|60
|32
|28
|68
|2
|Raith Rovers
|33
|15
|10
|8
|69
|44
|25
|55
|3
|Forfar
|33
|16
|6
|11
|47
|45
|2
|54
|4
|Montrose
|33
|14
|5
|14
|46
|47
|-1
|47
|5
|East Fife
|33
|13
|6
|14
|46
|49
|-3
|45
|6
|Airdrieonians
|33
|12
|6
|15
|43
|41
|2
|42
|7
|Dumbarton
|33
|10
|9
|14
|54
|58
|-4
|39
|8
|Stranraer
|33
|10
|9
|14
|40
|51
|-11
|39
|9
|Brechin
|33
|9
|8
|16
|39
|54
|-15
|35
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|33
|10
|5
|18
|33
|56
|-23
|35