Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Morton2

Falkirk 0-2 Greenock Morton

By Heather Dewar

BBC Scotland at Falkirk Stadium

Greenock Morton scorer Greg Kiltie
Greg Kiltie opened the scoring for Morton

Falkirk dropped to the foot of the Scottish Championship as Greenock Morton's win lifted the visitors into sixth place.

On-loan Kilmarnock midfielder Greg Kiltie swept the ball past Falkirk goalkeeper Harry Bourgoyne after a Charlie Telfer effort was deflected.

Kiltie's cut-back set up the second for Telfer.

Falkirk striker Zak Rudden had a series of chances in the second half but failed to test keeper Robby McCrorie.

Morton, whose defence were superb throughout the game, dominated much of the match against a Bairns side lacking intensity.

While Morton leapfrog Alloa Athletic, who lost away to Partick Thistle, to move to within a point of fifth-placed Dunfermline Athletic.

Thistle's win leaves Falkirk two points adrift having played a game more than the Glasgow side.

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 28McKenna
  • 5Edjenguele
  • 23Dixon
  • 6PatonSubstituted forWaddingtonat 42'minutes
  • 21Osman
  • 16McShane
  • 19RuddenBooked at 90mins
  • 8TodorovSubstituted forJarvisat 60'minutes
  • 11MacLeanSubstituted forRobsonat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 9Jarvis
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Robson
  • 18Brough
  • 24Lavery
  • 27Waddington

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 8McAlister
  • 4Buchanan
  • 2Kilday
  • 14Tumilty
  • 32Lyon
  • 6TelferSubstituted forMillarat 71'minutes
  • 12TidserBooked at 18mins
  • 3IredaleBooked at 40mins
  • 18OliverSubstituted forDallasat 30'minutesSubstituted forMcHughat 90'minutes
  • 20Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 7Millar
  • 11McHugh
  • 17O'Connell
  • 25McKeown
  • 37McGrattan
  • 44Dallas
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Falkirk 0, Morton 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Falkirk 0, Morton 2.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael Tidser.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jim McAlister.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jim McAlister.

Booking

Zak Rudden (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jack Iredale (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Andrew Dallas.

Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Ian McShane (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

Foul by Mark Waddington (Falkirk).

Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).

Foul by Abdul Osman (Falkirk).

Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Chris Millar replaces Charlie Telfer.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Ian McShane (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk).

Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Thomas Robson replaces Ross MacLean.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Aaron Jarvis replaces Nikolay Todorov.

Delay in match William Edjenguele (Falkirk) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 0, Morton 2. Charlie Telfer (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County34208657312668
2Dundee Utd3418884739862
3Ayr331481147351250
4Inverness CT34121484539650
5Dunfermline34118153338-541
6Morton34913123445-1140
7Queen of Sth34911144141038
8Alloa34108163750-1338
9Partick Thistle33107163850-1237
10Falkirk34811153445-1135
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you