Match ends, Falkirk 0, Morton 2.
Falkirk 0-2 Greenock Morton
Falkirk dropped to the foot of the Scottish Championship as Greenock Morton's win lifted the visitors into sixth place.
On-loan Kilmarnock midfielder Greg Kiltie swept the ball past Falkirk goalkeeper Harry Bourgoyne after a Charlie Telfer effort was deflected.
Kiltie's cut-back set up the second for Telfer.
Falkirk striker Zak Rudden had a series of chances in the second half but failed to test keeper Robby McCrorie.
Morton, whose defence were superb throughout the game, dominated much of the match against a Bairns side lacking intensity.
While Morton leapfrog Alloa Athletic, who lost away to Partick Thistle, to move to within a point of fifth-placed Dunfermline Athletic.
Thistle's win leaves Falkirk two points adrift having played a game more than the Glasgow side.
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 43Burgoyne
- 3McGhee
- 28McKenna
- 5Edjenguele
- 23Dixon
- 6PatonSubstituted forWaddingtonat 42'minutes
- 21Osman
- 16McShane
- 19RuddenBooked at 90mins
- 8TodorovSubstituted forJarvisat 60'minutes
- 11MacLeanSubstituted forRobsonat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 9Jarvis
- 12Mitchell
- 14Robson
- 18Brough
- 24Lavery
- 27Waddington
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 8McAlister
- 4Buchanan
- 2Kilday
- 14Tumilty
- 32Lyon
- 6TelferSubstituted forMillarat 71'minutes
- 12TidserBooked at 18mins
- 3IredaleBooked at 40mins
- 18OliverSubstituted forDallasat 30'minutesSubstituted forMcHughat 90'minutes
- 20Kiltie
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 7Millar
- 11McHugh
- 17O'Connell
- 25McKeown
- 37McGrattan
- 44Dallas
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 0, Morton 2.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael Tidser.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jim McAlister.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jim McAlister.
Booking
Zak Rudden (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Iredale (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Andrew Dallas.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ian McShane (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Foul by Mark Waddington (Falkirk).
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).
Foul by Abdul Osman (Falkirk).
Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Greg Kiltie (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Chris Millar replaces Charlie Telfer.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Ian McShane (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Falkirk).
Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Thomas Robson replaces Ross MacLean.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Aaron Jarvis replaces Nikolay Todorov.
Delay in match William Edjenguele (Falkirk) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 0, Morton 2. Charlie Telfer (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.