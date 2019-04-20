Falkirk 0-2 Greenock Morton

From the section

Greg Kiltie opened the scoring for Morton

Falkirk dropped to the foot of the Scottish Championship as Greenock Morton's win lifted the visitors into sixth place.

On-loan Kilmarnock midfielder Greg Kiltie swept the ball past Falkirk goalkeeper Harry Bourgoyne after a Charlie Telfer effort was deflected.

Kiltie's cut-back set up the second for Telfer.

Falkirk striker Zak Rudden had a series of chances in the second half but failed to test keeper Robby McCrorie.

Morton, whose defence were superb throughout the game, dominated much of the match against a Bairns side lacking intensity.

While Morton leapfrog Alloa Athletic, who lost away to Partick Thistle, to move to within a point of fifth-placed Dunfermline Athletic.

Thistle's win leaves Falkirk two points adrift having played a game more than the Glasgow side.