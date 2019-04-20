Partick Thistle 2-1 Alloa Athletic

Joe Cardle equalised for Partick Thistle early in the second half against Alloa

Partick Thistle moved off the bottom of the Championship after overturning a half-time deficit to beat Alloa.

With Falkirk losing at home to Morton, it is the Bairns who occupy bottom spot, with Thistle one point behind eighth-placed Alloa.

Jack Aitchson fired the visitors into an early lead, but Joe Cardle equalised shortly after the break.

After incessant pressure, Scott McDonald's free-kick gave the home side a deserved lead.

Alloa threatened an equaliser through Kevin Cawley and Jordan Kirkpatrick, but the home side held on.

Gary Caldwell's side could climb as high as sixth should they win their game in hand on Tuesday away to Ayr United.