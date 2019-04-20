Match ends, Queen of the South 2, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Scottish Championship: Queen of the South 2-1 Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Queen of the South remain a point above the relegation play-off place after a win over Dunfermline Athletic.
Iain Wilson scored Queens' vital opener a minute before the interval, with a fine shot from the edge of the box for his first goal for the home side.
Josh Todd's terrific strike n off the post from 20-yards for his seventh goal of the season extended the lead.
In the closing seconds, Jackson Longridge headed in his sixth of the season for Dunfermline's consolation.
Queens move up to seventh above Alloa Athletic, but Partick Thistle's win over the Wasps keeps the Dumfries side in the relegation mix with two games remaining.
Dunfermline, who remain in fifth but have now missed out on a promotion play-off place, have now slipped to six straight defeats and are only four points clear of the relegation play-off place.
Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith: "That was a massive win for us. We knew we needed the three points and one would not have been enough.
"We were outstanding, but the way the results have gone, we need at least one more win to ensure we stay up and, if we play like that, we will be fine. The performance was a real credit to the players.
"The board said before the game that we will be full-time again next season and that was really important for us, as it was good timing and made our position clear when there had been rumours otherwise.
"The league is really tight and our aim is to try and get fifth, which would be my best finish as a Queen of the South manager."
Dunfermline Athletic manager Stevie Crawford: "Queens started the better side and we had to change things early, but the thing which hurt us today was the manner and the timing of the two goals we lost, one just before half-time and one not long after the restart.
"We are a big club, with a great history and, while we are short of players through injuries, we are getting tested and, as a result, there were parts of the game today where we were not good enough.
"We now have a big game against Morton and, with the teams behind us picking up points today, we want to get away from those sides."
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 13Mehmet
- 2MercerSubstituted forBrownlieat 49'minutes
- 6Doyle
- 30MaguireSubstituted forFordyceat 81'minutes
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 21Wilson
- 10Todd
- 25Dykes
- 17MurrayBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLowat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 12McGrath
- 14Low
- 20Leighfield
- 28Irving
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 2WilliamsonBooked at 70mins
- 6Ashcroft
- 5Durnan
- 3LongridgeBooked at 60mins
- 28Craigen
- 35Blair
- 26ToddSubstituted forHigginbothamat 62'minutes
- 10LongridgeSubstituted forMcCannat 77'minutes
- 12Anderson
- 18El BakhtaouiSubstituted forHippolyteat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Higginbotham
- 11Connolly
- 15Hippolyte
- 20Gill
- 22Morrison
- 24Allan
- 27McCann
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 1,704
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 2, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Myles Hippolyte.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.
Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Nicky Low replaces Connor Murray.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Fordyce replaces Barry Maguire because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Lewis McCann replaces Louis Longridge.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Attempt blocked. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).
Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kallum Higginbotham replaces Matthew Todd.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Booking
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Myles Hippolyte replaces Faissal El Bakhtaoui.
Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).