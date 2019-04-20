Scottish Championship: Queen of the South 2-1 Dunfermline Athletic

Scottish Championship
Queen of the South remain a point above the relegation play-off place after a win over Dunfermline Athletic.

Iain Wilson scored Queens' vital opener a minute before the interval, with a fine shot from the edge of the box for his first goal for the home side.

Josh Todd's terrific strike n off the post from 20-yards for his seventh goal of the season extended the lead.

In the closing seconds, Jackson Longridge headed in his sixth of the season for Dunfermline's consolation.

Queens move up to seventh above Alloa Athletic, but Partick Thistle's win over the Wasps keeps the Dumfries side in the relegation mix with two games remaining.

Dunfermline, who remain in fifth but have now missed out on a promotion play-off place, have now slipped to six straight defeats and are only four points clear of the relegation play-off place.

Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith: "That was a massive win for us. We knew we needed the three points and one would not have been enough.

"We were outstanding, but the way the results have gone, we need at least one more win to ensure we stay up and, if we play like that, we will be fine. The performance was a real credit to the players.

"The board said before the game that we will be full-time again next season and that was really important for us, as it was good timing and made our position clear when there had been rumours otherwise.

"The league is really tight and our aim is to try and get fifth, which would be my best finish as a Queen of the South manager."

Dunfermline Athletic manager Stevie Crawford: "Queens started the better side and we had to change things early, but the thing which hurt us today was the manner and the timing of the two goals we lost, one just before half-time and one not long after the restart.

"We are a big club, with a great history and, while we are short of players through injuries, we are getting tested and, as a result, there were parts of the game today where we were not good enough.

"We now have a big game against Morton and, with the teams behind us picking up points today, we want to get away from those sides."

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 13Mehmet
  • 2MercerSubstituted forBrownlieat 49'minutes
  • 6Doyle
  • 30MaguireSubstituted forFordyceat 81'minutes
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 21Wilson
  • 10Todd
  • 25Dykes
  • 17MurrayBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLowat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 12McGrath
  • 14Low
  • 20Leighfield
  • 28Irving

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 2WilliamsonBooked at 70mins
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 5Durnan
  • 3LongridgeBooked at 60mins
  • 28Craigen
  • 35Blair
  • 26ToddSubstituted forHigginbothamat 62'minutes
  • 10LongridgeSubstituted forMcCannat 77'minutes
  • 12Anderson
  • 18El BakhtaouiSubstituted forHippolyteat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Higginbotham
  • 11Connolly
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 20Gill
  • 22Morrison
  • 24Allan
  • 27McCann
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
1,704

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Queen of the South 2, Dunfermline Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen of the South 2, Dunfermline Athletic 1.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 2, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Myles Hippolyte.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Nicky Low replaces Connor Murray.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Fordyce replaces Barry Maguire because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Lewis McCann replaces Louis Longridge.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Attempt blocked. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt saved. Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).

Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kallum Higginbotham replaces Matthew Todd.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Booking

Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Myles Hippolyte replaces Faissal El Bakhtaoui.

Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County34208657312668
2Dundee Utd3418884739862
3Ayr331481147351250
4Inverness CT34121484539650
5Dunfermline34118153338-541
6Morton34913123445-1140
7Queen of Sth34911144141038
8Alloa34108163750-1338
9Partick Thistle33107163850-1237
10Falkirk34811153445-1135
