Bournemouth v Fulham

Fulham defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah was injured against Everton last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth have no fresh injury concerns for Eddie Howe's 500th match as a manager.

Captain Steve Cook returned to action last weekend after a seven-match lay-off with a groin injury.

Fulham defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is a doubt because of a knee ligament problem.

Floyd Ayite could return from a muscle injury, while Alfie Mawson is close to recovering from the knee injury he suffered while changing his boots.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Another season of Premier League football is all-but guaranteed for Bournemouth, who sit on 41 points after last week's thrashing of Brighton along the coast.

The run-in suggests they might overhaul their best Premier League tally of 46 points, set two years ago. Emulating their ninth-place finish from that season looks less likely.

Fulham are of course long gone, a £100m net spend over two transfer windows not coming close to extending their stay in the division beyond the minimum. They did see off in-form Everton 2-0 last week, but have only taken a woeful two points from 17 away games all season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth's Eddie Howe on reaching 500 games as a manager: "Where has the time gone? It doesn't feel like I've been in charge of 500 games. I'm very much enjoying the challenge of management right now.

"We needed that result last weekend. Everything came together and it was a very good afternoon for us. We need to see more of the same and end the season strongly."

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker: "I think it will be beneficial to everyone at the football club to take this time to really focus, reassess and plan for next year.

"It is going to be a big year, obviously a difficult year in a difficult league. But we know where we are and I feel this time is a massive opportunity to get ahead of the game, to plan and prepare for a massive campaign to try and get back into this division."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams returned to form with good wins last time out - and it is good to sees some signs of life at Fulham following their relegation.

The Cottagers have got the worst away record in the top flight, though, so I am backing Bournemouth.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v 'RED' the super-computer

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's only defeat in the past 11 league meetings came at home in January 1994 when both sides were in the third tier (W7, D3).

Fulham have had a player sent off in each of their last two games against Bournemouth: Fernando Amorebieta in March 2015 and Kevin McDonald in last October's reverse fixture.

The 3-0 win for Bournemouth last autumn was the first top-flight match between the clubs.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth could go five Premier League home games without a win for the first time since February 2017.

Their nine home league defeats since November 2017 have come against the established top-six sides and Burnley (twice).

The Cherries are unbeaten in all 10 Premier League home matches against promoted opposition, winning seven and scoring 27 goals.

One more win in 2018-19 would establish a club record of 13 in a Premier League season.

Bournemouth's Premier League matches this season have produced an unrivalled 110 goals.

Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson have combined for 11 Premier League goals this season - a tally only surpassed by the 13 of Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn during their 1994-95 title-winning campaign.

Fulham