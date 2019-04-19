Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert remains suspended

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has a fully-fit squad to choose from as his team continue their pursuit of a top-seven finish.

Defender Ryan Bennett will be hoping for a recall after being dropped to the bench for the past two matches.

Brighton have no new injury concerns following the midweek defeat at relegation rivals Cardiff.

Anthony Knockaert serves the second game of a three-match suspension, while Jason Steele is a long-term absentee.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Imagine cruising along the motorway, your fuel light comes on and then suddenly you slow down hoping to reach the services before your vehicle cuts out.

That reminds me of Brighton at the moment: five straight defeats without scoring a goal, at completely the wrong time of the season.

A glance at their remaining fixtures only heightens the importance of this game after Tuesday's defeat by Cardiff. Cool heads and extremely big hearts are required for a team that have picked up only eight points since the turn of the year.

The fact that Wolves still have seventh in their sights, and have taken 13 points from the last 15 at home, will only increase Brighton's challenge at Molineux.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "As regards any criticism, it's normal and it's understandable.

"If there are going to be good things said about a team or individuals then at times when things haven't gone so well you have to accept that's how it is.

"There is only one way we can ensure we stay in this division: that's by fighting as hard as we can, making sure that - if we're not able to score the goals we need - that we're not conceding.

"We're going to have to show a lot of resilience and togetherness in the games to come."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton are in freefall. They are out of the FA Cup and without a point or a goal in their past four league games, and it is hard to see them turning things around at Molineux.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v 'RED' the super-computer

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have triumphed in all seven top-flight meetings, keeping a clean sheet in the past six.

The Seagulls can equal Manchester City's top-flight record of winning their first eight matches against the same opponent.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won only two of their past eight Premier League matches, drawing three and losing three.

However, they have recorded victories in seven of their last eight home fixtures in all competitions, drawing the other.

They could win three successive top-flight matches at Molineux for the first time since 1980. That streak was ended by a 2-0 loss to Brighton.

A ninth home triumph of the season would set a new club Premier League record.

Wolves have a better points-per-game ratio against the current top six in the Premier League this season (1.3) than they do against the sides currently in the bottom six (1.1).

Raul Jimenez has scored 12 Premier League goals and needs just one more to break Steven Fletcher's Premier League club record, set in 2011-12.

Diogo Jota has scored six goals and assisted three in his last seven home Premier League games. He has only failed to be involved in a goal in one game during that run - the 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Brighton & Hove Albion