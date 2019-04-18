Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min scored twice for Spurs at the Etihad Stadium in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho could be fit to start, having played as a substitute against Spurs in midweek on his return from a muscular problem.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been out with a hamstring injury, will be assessed.

Tottenham look likely to be without Moussa Sissoko, who was substituted on Wednesday because of a groin problem.

Eric Dier will return to training on Friday after a hip injury and could be involved this weekend.

Serge Aurier, Harry Winks and Harry Kane remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: The reaction of both sides after their epic Champions League battle will be interesting.

However many changes are made, most of those involved will have had plenty taken out of them - but there can be no let up in intensity with the title and a top-four finish to fight for.

City won't let disappointment affect them. They still won the game on Wednesday, and if anything it will spur (sorry) them on even more to go for the treble. It remains in their hands.

Spurs might as well have another good go. They know they can't contain City all game, and that they can hurt them on the counter attack.

I'll tip it to be half as good as Wednesday, which will still be very good indeed.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "We didn't sleep too much [on Wednesday night] but the happiness allows you to feel strong and with energy, and of course now we're thinking about the game on Saturday.

"We don't have time to enjoy and we need to forget the Champions League now and try to be ready for Saturday because it's going to be a battle.

"It is our responsibility all together to try to make sure we are going to be there on Saturday with the capacity to fight and challenge them again."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Surely Manchester City won't be as open in this game as they were on Wednesday night - they cannot afford to invite any more chaos this time.

I would expect Fernandinho to start on Saturday and, if he is patrolling those deep midfield areas, I think City will control the game this time far better than they did in midweek.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are vying to equal their club record of four consecutive top-flight wins against Spurs.

Tottenham have lost seven of their past nine visits to the Etihad Stadium in all competitions, conceding 27 goals. Their only victory in that period came in the league in February 2016.

Manchester City

City's streak of nine successive Premier League wins equals the best run by any club this season. Liverpool won nine in a row during November and December.

Pep Guardiola's side have won 24 of their past 26 league and cup matches, including the penalty shootout victory in the Carabao Cup final.

They need two more goals in all competitions to equal the record of 156 by a top-flight side in a season, set by City themselves in 2013-14.

Manchester City have earned an unsurpassed 19 points this season in games against established top-six rivals. Liverpool have accrued as many points but played one game more.

City have won eight of their past nine home league matches against the rest of the current top six, including all four this season.

Sergio Aguero has gone six league appearances without a goal against Tottenham. He scored 10 in his first seven matches in this fixture.

Aguero needs one goal to become just the second player to score 20 times in the Premier League in five successive seasons, emulating Thierry Henry.

Tottenham Hotspur