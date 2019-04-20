Match ends, Reading FC Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Reading Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 1Moloney
- 11Harding
- 5Bartrip
- 6Pearce
- 3Pacheco
- 18Moore
- 7Furness
- 4WilliamsSubstituted forDavisonat 80'minutes
- 8Allen
- 14FarrowSubstituted forBaileyat 61'minutes
- 10Bruton
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 9Davison
- 16Bailey
- 17Estcourt
- 26Howard
- 27Laws
- 28Woodham
Brighton Women
- 1Hourihan
- 8Barton
- 5Whelan
- 4Buet
- 3Gibbons
- 10Natkiel
- 12PeplowSubstituted forSimpkinsat 66'minutes
- 27Connolly
- 7Whelan
- 15Green
- 9UmotongSubstituted forLe Tissierat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Roe
- 11Nilden
- 21Simpkins
- 22Hartley
- 23Le Tissier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading FC Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Attempt missed. Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women).
Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women).
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt saved. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Gemma Davison replaces Fara Williams.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.
Attempt blocked. Kate Natkiel (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Millie Farrow (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Molly Bartrip (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Chloe Peplow.
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women).
Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Jade Bailey replaces Millie Farrow.
Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier replaces Ini-Abasi Umotong.
Attempt missed. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Fara Williams (Reading FC Women).
Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Reading FC Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Reading FC Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Reading FC Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Match report to follow.