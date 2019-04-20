The FA Women's Super League
Reading Women1Brighton Women0

Reading Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

  • 1Moloney
  • 11Harding
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Pearce
  • 3Pacheco
  • 18Moore
  • 7Furness
  • 4WilliamsSubstituted forDavisonat 80'minutes
  • 8Allen
  • 14FarrowSubstituted forBaileyat 61'minutes
  • 10Bruton

Substitutes

  • 2Jane
  • 9Davison
  • 16Bailey
  • 17Estcourt
  • 26Howard
  • 27Laws
  • 28Woodham

Brighton Women

  • 1Hourihan
  • 8Barton
  • 5Whelan
  • 4Buet
  • 3Gibbons
  • 10Natkiel
  • 12PeplowSubstituted forSimpkinsat 66'minutes
  • 27Connolly
  • 7Whelan
  • 15Green
  • 9UmotongSubstituted forLe Tissierat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Roe
  • 11Nilden
  • 21Simpkins
  • 22Hartley
  • 23Le Tissier

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Reading FC Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Reading FC Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

Attempt missed. Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women).

Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women).

Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Gemma Davison (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Attempt saved. Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading FC Women. Gemma Davison replaces Fara Williams.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.

Attempt blocked. Kate Natkiel (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Millie Farrow (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Attempt missed. Molly Bartrip (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Chloe Peplow.

Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women).

Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading FC Women. Jade Bailey replaces Millie Farrow.

Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier replaces Ini-Abasi Umotong.

Attempt missed. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Fara Williams (Reading FC Women).

Kirsty Barton (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Reading FC Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danielle Buet (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Second Half

Second Half begins Reading FC Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Reading FC Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women17150263125145
2Man City Women18135051153644
3Chelsea Women18106235122336
4B'ham City Women1710162316731
5Reading Women188372924527
6Bristol City Women187471427-1325
7West Ham Women176292230-820
8Liverpool Women1751111333-2016
9Brighton Women1834111234-2213
10Everton Ladies1723121031-219
11Yeovil Town Ladies1721141048-38-3
View full The FA Women's Super League table

