Scottish Premiership
Hearts12:00Rangers
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts have lost each of their past six games against Rangers, their longest such run against them in the top flight since nine consecutive defeats ending in December 2003.
  • None of the past 14 top-flight meetings between Hearts and Rangers at Tyncastle have ended in a draw (five wins for Hearts and nine wins for Rangers), a run stretching back to November 2006.
  • Hearts have lost just two of their past 18 Scottish Premiership matches that have been played at home on a Saturday (W11 D5 L2), however those two defeats have come in their past six such games (W3 D1 L2).
  • Rangers have lost just one of their past 11 league games (W7 D3 L1), a 2-1 defeat against Celtic, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.
  • Four of Scott Arfield's past five league goals for Rangers have come away from home, after his opening five goals of the season were all scored at Ibrox.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33245471175477
2Rangers33199573244966
3Kilmarnock331610746281858
4Aberdeen33177952371558
5Hibernian331410949341552
6Hearts33155133841-350
7St Johnstone33135153244-1244
8Motherwell33134163747-1043
9Livingston33119133533242
10Hamilton3374222169-4825
11St Mirren3356222461-3721
12Dundee3346232568-4318
View full Scottish Premiership table

