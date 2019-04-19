Heart of Midlothian v Rangers
- Hearts have lost each of their past six games against Rangers, their longest such run against them in the top flight since nine consecutive defeats ending in December 2003.
- None of the past 14 top-flight meetings between Hearts and Rangers at Tyncastle have ended in a draw (five wins for Hearts and nine wins for Rangers), a run stretching back to November 2006.
- Hearts have lost just two of their past 18 Scottish Premiership matches that have been played at home on a Saturday (W11 D5 L2), however those two defeats have come in their past six such games (W3 D1 L2).
- Rangers have lost just one of their past 11 league games (W7 D3 L1), a 2-1 defeat against Celtic, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.
- Four of Scott Arfield's past five league goals for Rangers have come away from home, after his opening five goals of the season were all scored at Ibrox.