Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00St Mirren
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v St Mirren

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • This will be just the fourth meeting between Livingston and St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, with Livingston winning two of the previous three (L1).
  • St Mirren will be looking to win back-to-back league games against Livingston, having lost each of their previous two.
  • Livingston have drawn just one of their past 16 home league games (W10 D1 L5), a 0-0 stalemate with Celtic back in November (winning six and losing four since).
  • Only Dundee (23) have lost more Scottish Premiership games this campaign than St Mirren (22).
  • Livingston's Ryan Hardie has scored in both of his past two home league games; he last scored in three consecutive home league games in December 2018 (4 goals in total).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33245471175477
2Rangers33199573244966
3Kilmarnock331610746281858
4Aberdeen33177952371558
5Hibernian331410949341552
6Hearts33155133841-350
7St Johnstone33135153244-1244
8Motherwell33134163747-1043
9Livingston33119133533242
10Hamilton3374222169-4825
11St Mirren3356222461-3721
12Dundee3346232568-4318
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you