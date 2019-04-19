Livingston v St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- This will be just the fourth meeting between Livingston and St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, with Livingston winning two of the previous three (L1).
- St Mirren will be looking to win back-to-back league games against Livingston, having lost each of their previous two.
- Livingston have drawn just one of their past 16 home league games (W10 D1 L5), a 0-0 stalemate with Celtic back in November (winning six and losing four since).
- Only Dundee (23) have lost more Scottish Premiership games this campaign than St Mirren (22).
- Livingston's Ryan Hardie has scored in both of his past two home league games; he last scored in three consecutive home league games in December 2018 (4 goals in total).