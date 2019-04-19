Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00Motherwell
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Hamilton Academical have lost their past two league games against Motherwell, they've never lost three in a row against them in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Well have won three of their past four league games away to Accies (L1), more wins than they managed in their previous 10 such games (W2 D4 L4).
  • Hamilton have won two of their past four home league games (D1 L1) - as many victories as in their previous 13 Premiership matches at New Douglas Park (D2 L9).
  • Motherwell have failed to win their past four away league games (D1 L3), since winning four of their previous five such matches between December 2018 and February 2019 (L1).
  • Motherwell's David Turnbull has been directly involved in 13 goals in the league this season, at least six more than any of his teammates.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33245471175477
2Rangers33199573244966
3Kilmarnock331610746281858
4Aberdeen33177952371558
5Hibernian331410949341552
6Hearts33155133841-350
7St Johnstone33135153244-1244
8Motherwell33134163747-1043
9Livingston33119133533242
10Hamilton3374222169-4825
11St Mirren3356222461-3721
12Dundee3346232568-4318
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you