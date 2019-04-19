St Johnstone v Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- St Johnstone have won three consecutive top-flight games against Dundee for the first time since September 1999, they've never won four on the bounce against them in the competition.
- Dundee have only won one of their past seven league games away against Saints (D1 L5), having won four of their previous five such games (L1).
- Following back-to-back home victories against St Mirren and Dundee (without conceding), St Johnstone will be looking to win three consecutive home Scottish Premiership games for the first time since September 2015 - in fact, should they win this game, Saints will have beaten a side twice within the same month in the league for the first time since April 2015 (Dundee again the opponents).
- Dundee have lost seven consecutive Scottish Premiership matches - they have never lost eight on the bounce in the competition.
- St Johnstone's Matthew Kennedy scored in his last home league game against Dundee, after a run of five league matches without a goal in front of the home fans before this - his longest such run without a goal at home this season.