Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Kilmarnock have won just one of their past 21 league games against Aberdeen (D3 L17), with that win coming at Pittodrie in September 2018 (2-0).
  • The Dons are on a run of nine straight wins in the league against Killie at Rugby Park, conceding just four goals in total during this period.
  • Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their past six league games (W3 D3 L0), conceding just a single goal during this run - an Alfredo Morelos goal in a 1-1 draw with Rangers in March.
  • Aberdeen have failed to win just two of their past nine away league games (W7 D1 L1), a 0-0 draw with Celtic and a 2-1 defeat by Hearts.
  • Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd netted his first league goal since November against St Johnstone last time out, ending a run of eight league games without finding the back of the net in the Scottish Premiership - he last scored in back-to-back such games in March 2018 (run of four).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33245471175477
2Rangers33199573244966
3Kilmarnock331610746281858
4Aberdeen33177952371558
5Hibernian331410949341552
6Hearts33155133841-350
7St Johnstone33135153244-1244
8Motherwell33134163747-1043
9Livingston33119133533242
10Hamilton3374222169-4825
11St Mirren3356222461-3721
12Dundee3346232568-4318
