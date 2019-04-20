League One
Accrington17:30Luton
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Luton Town

Match report to follow.

Saturday 20th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton422512581374487
2Barnsley432413674363885
3Sunderland422217376413583
4Portsmouth422411777453283
5Charlton4323101063402379
6Doncaster4319121271541769
7Peterborough421811136455965
8Coventry431810155249364
9Burton4316121561501160
10Blackpool431417124746159
11Fleetwood421512155548757
12Oxford Utd431414155257-556
13Gillingham43149205769-1251
14Bristol Rovers431214174548-350
15Shrewsbury431214174855-750
16Accrington421212184361-1848
17Rochdale43139215283-3148
18Wycombe431211205265-1347
19Plymouth431211205270-1847
20Scunthorpe431210214973-2446
21Wimbledon43129223860-2245
22Southend43128235064-1444
23Walsall431110224670-2443
24Bradford43106274574-2936
