Dijon 0-0 Amiens: Ligue 1 game halted after alleged racial abuse

Prince Gouano (second right) went over to the stand where the alleged racial abuse was coming from

Amiens' Ligue 1 game at Dijon was halted for five minutes at the request of visiting defender Prince Gouano after he was allegedly racially abused.

The man who allegedly abused former France Under-20 player Gouano was identified by Dijon and later arrested.

The incident happened in the 78th minute of the 0-0 draw. The match did continue and finish.

"We are in the 21st Century, what happened is unacceptable," 25-year-old Gouano told Bein Sports.

"I wanted to make a point when I asked to stop play. We are all equal. OK, there are colours but we're all human beings.

"The watchword for me is love, you have to love your close ones. I just want to send a message of love."

The French league, LFP, condemned the alleged abuse and backed Gouano, adding that its disciplinary commission will investigate the incident.

"Full support to our captain Prince Gouano. Racism has no place in a football stadium," Amiens posted on social media.