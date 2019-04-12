Match ends, Dijon 0, Amiens 0.
Dijon 0-0 Amiens: Ligue 1 game halted after alleged racial abuse
Amiens' Ligue 1 game at Dijon was halted for five minutes at the request of visiting defender Prince Gouano after he was allegedly racially abused.
The man who allegedly abused former France Under-20 player Gouano was identified by Dijon and later arrested.
The incident happened in the 78th minute of the 0-0 draw. The match did continue and finish.
"We are in the 21st Century, what happened is unacceptable," 25-year-old Gouano told Bein Sports.
"I wanted to make a point when I asked to stop play. We are all equal. OK, there are colours but we're all human beings.
"The watchword for me is love, you have to love your close ones. I just want to send a message of love."
The French league, LFP, condemned the alleged abuse and backed Gouano, adding that its disciplinary commission will investigate the incident.
"Full support to our captain Prince Gouano. Racism has no place in a football stadium," Amiens posted on social media.
Line-ups
Dijon
- 1Rúnarsson
- 26ChafikSubstituted forAlphonseat 90+8'minutes
- 18Yambéré
- 24Lautoa
- 5Haddadi
- 14Marié
- 15Balmont
- 20AmalfitanoBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKwonat 85'minutes
- 9SaidBooked at 23minsSubstituted forSlitiat 63'minutes
- 29Jeannot
- 11TavaresBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 2Alphonse
- 7Sammaritano
- 10Sliti
- 16Allain
- 22Kwon
- 25Coulibaly
- 28Kaba
Amiens
- 1Gurtner
- 4Krafth
- 2Gouano
- 12Dibassy
- 26Pieters
- 20TimiteSubstituted forOteroat 88'minutes
- 5GnahoreBooked at 90mins
- 17BlinSubstituted forMonconduitat 49'minutesBooked at 52mins
- 10Mendoza
- 9Guirassy
- 15KonatéSubstituted forZunguat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Adénon
- 6Monconduit
- 11Otero
- 16Dreyer
- 19El Hajjam
- 29Cornette
- 34Zungu
- Referee:
- Karim Abed
- Attendance:
- 12,532
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dijon 0, Amiens 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Mickaël Alphonse replaces Fouad Chafik.
Attempt missed. Cédric Yambéré (Dijon) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Naim Sliti with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Juan Ferney Otero.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
Attempt missed. Naim Sliti (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Júlio Tavares.
Attempt missed. Naim Sliti (Dijon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oussama Haddadi.
Fouad Chafik (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Ferney Otero (Amiens).
Foul by Fouad Chafik (Dijon).
John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Eddy Gnahore (Amiens).
Eddy Gnahore (Amiens) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt blocked. Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Marié.
Attempt missed. Naim Sliti (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Juan Ferney Otero replaces Cheick Timite.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
Attempt blocked. Júlio Tavares (Dijon) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oussama Haddadi with a cross.
Jordan Marié (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cheick Timite (Amiens).
Attempt missed. Benjamin Jeannot (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Naim Sliti following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Kwon Chang-Hoon replaces Romain Amalfitano.
Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Monconduit (Amiens).
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Emil Krafth.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Dijon).
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Prince.
Jordan Marié (Dijon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Erik Pieters (Amiens).
Offside, Dijon. Fouad Chafik tries a through ball, but Naim Sliti is caught offside.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Bongani Zungu.
Attempt missed. Naim Sliti (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Romain Amalfitano.
Benjamin Jeannot (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens).
Foul by Naim Sliti (Dijon).
Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eddy Gnahore.
Attempt saved. Jordan Marié (Dijon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Júlio Tavares.