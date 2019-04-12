Belgian First Division A
Standard Liege19:30Anderlecht
Match abandoned - Crowd

Standard Liege v Anderlecht abandoned because of flares & smoke

Stade Maurice Dufrasne
The away supporters at Stade Maurice Dufrasne were barely visible

Standard Liege's league game against rivals Anderlecht was abandoned after 30 minutes because of flares thrown by visiting supporters.

The match was twice interrupted before referee Erik Lambrechts ended the Belgian championship play-off match with Liege leading 2-0.

"The management of the club strictly disapproves of the behaviour," Anderlecht posted on social media.

"This is absolutely intolerable for football."

The first interruption came shortly after Liege's Alen Halilovic had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Razvan Marin scored the opener in the 22nd minute but play was suspended once more, for about 10 minutes, again for smoke on the pitch.

Soon after the match restarted, Liege were awarded a penalty when VAR ruled that Kara Mbodji had fouled Moussa Djenepo in the area. The Anderlecht player was sent off for a second yellow card before Paul-Jose Mpoku converted from the spot.

Another set of flares landed on the pitch resulting in referee Lambrechts abandoning the match.

Flare lands on the Stade Maurice Dufrasne pitch
Flares land on the pitch during the match
Flares at Stade Maurice Dufrasne
They scorched the turf as the two teams continued playing
Erik Lambrechts (second right)
Erik Lambrechts (second right) led the players off the pitch 15 minutes before half time

Line-ups

Standard Liege

  • 13Ochoa
  • 21Fai
  • 20Bokadi
  • 6Kosanovic
  • 34Laifis
  • 18Marin
  • 8Cimirot
  • 40M'Poku
  • 11Halilovic
  • 19Djenepo
  • 10Carcela-González

Substitutes

  • 1Gillet
  • 2Goreux
  • 9Emond
  • 15Pocognoli
  • 22Lestienne
  • 23Miangue
  • 28Bastien
  • 29Cavanda
  • 31Balikwisha

Anderlecht

  • 16Didillon
  • 12Appiah
  • 2KaraBooked at 30mins
  • 45Bornauw
  • 3Lawrence
  • 20Kums
  • 25Trebel
  • 51Verschaeren
  • 8Gerkens
  • 11Bolasie
  • 19Santini

Substitutes

  • 1Boeckx
  • 4Sanneh
  • 7Najar Rodríguez
  • 27Zulj
  • 37Obradovic
  • 39Kayembe
  • 44Milic
  • 56Saelemaekers
Referee:
Erik Lambrechts

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk320152338
2Club Brugge3300102837
3Standard Liege430176136
4Royal Antwerp320144031
5Anderlecht4004310-726
6KAA Gent300327-525
