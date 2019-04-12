Huesca v Barcelona: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rested by Catalans

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were both involved in the build-up to Luke Shaw's own goal at Old Trafford

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been rested by Barcelona for Saturday's La Liga trip to bottom club Huesca.

The Catalans host Manchester United on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, having won 1-0 at Old Trafford last Wednesday.

Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets are also left out of the matchday squad, while Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto are out through illness and injury.

Ernesto Valverde's Barca are 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.