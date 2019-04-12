Tommy Smith: Liverpool great dies, aged 74

Tommy Smith holds the Uefa Cup in 1973 - one of four European titles he helped Liverpool win

Former Liverpool captain Tommy Smith, who helped the club to domestic and European success in the 1960s and 1970s, has died aged 74.

Known as the "Anfield Iron", Smith had an 18-year career at Anfield, during which he won four league titles, plus the European Cup in 1977.

Liverpool said in a statement on their website that they were "deeply saddened" by the news.

Smith made 638 appearances for the Reds between 1960 and 1978.

More to follow.