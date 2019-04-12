Notts County: West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer joins as emergency loan
Notts County have signed West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer on a seven-day emergency loan after having both first and second-choice shot-stoppers ruled out in the same week.
League Two's bottom side are without Ryan Schofield for a week because he is suspended after his red card in the draw with Northampton.
And Ross Fitzsimons has been ruled out with an un-named illness.
Palmer, 22, will provide cover for Saturday's League Two game at Crewe.
It is the second time this season that Palmer has been signed by a League Two club on emergency loan, having made his only English Football League appearance with Oldham in November.
Clubs are permitted to bring in a goalkeeper on emergency loan outside of the transfer windows if they have no fit senior keepers available.
