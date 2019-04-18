BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019: Sam Kerr profile

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 contender Sam Kerr

We are profiling each of the five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 award. You can vote for your winner on the BBC Sport website until Thursday, 2 May at 09:00 BST (08:00 GMT). The result will be revealed on Wednesday, 22 May on BBC World Service.

Age: 25 Position: Forward Plays for: Perth Glory, Chicago Red Stars, Australia

Achievements in 2018

Second consecutive golden boot in both National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States and W League in Australia

Became the all-time top scorer in W League, matching the same record she holds in the NWSL

Named Australia captain and won the Cup of Nations

Did you know?

Kerr is known for her acrobatic backflip goal celebration

She is set to become the first Australian female footballer to earn more than $1 million (£763,200) in a year after signing a deal with Nike

She has Indian heritage - her father, a former Australian Rules player, moved from India to Australia when he was 10

In her own words

Greatest achievement of the past 12 months?

The most rewarding thing for me was back-to-back golden boots - in the NWSL and W League. I needed that season to prove to myself I could continually score. It's given me confidence going forward and it's my proudest moment.

Who is your sporting hero?

LeBron James. I love that he's been so consistent over so many years and he's a good guy off the field. He's the perfect athlete and gives 100% every time. He has a lot of haters and he still does well. He's someone you'd like your alter ego to be.

What was the first football shirt you owned?

It was a Barcelona shirt which I wore on holiday when I was seven. In every photo I'm wearing this top and I don't think I took it off for the six weeks we were in Europe.

On being nominated for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year...

It would be great to win this award so I can share it with my team-mates. It's not all been about me. Winning this award would be a nod to all the girls who have helped me in the team and given us success over the last year.

Finish this sentence: football for me is...

It's my life, my job, my friends and my family. It's literally everything.