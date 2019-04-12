Aberdeen v Celtic: Neil Lennon says everyone wants side to falter

Celtic beat Hibernian 2-0 in the quarter-finals

Scottish Cup semi-final: Aberdeen v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 14 April Time: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Celtic are fuelling their bid for a treble treble with the belief everyone outside the club wants them to falter, says manager Neil Lennon.

The Parkhead side have won the last seven domestic trophies and face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday.

Celtic are also on the brink of an eighth consecutive top-flight title.

"We know everyone outside the club would like to see us lose that domination," Lennon said.

"So that is the incentive for the players, the extra motivation, to keep prevailing and keep coming through these really stiff tests."

With just two wins required from their final five Scottish Premiership games to clinch the league, Lennon knows the treble treble quest will likely hinge on the Scottish Cup.

The outcome will also have a significant bearing on his hopes of being made permanent manager in the summer. A slew of names have been linked with the job, but Lennon is not letting the speculation divert his focus.

"It's all conjecture, all noise. All I can do is focus on the games," he said. "Two weeks ago we played Rangers and seemingly everything hinged on that result. Now it's the next one.

"You can't stop it. It's natural and the club may want to go down that road. It's important going forward they're happy with what they're doing."

Sunday's semi-final is the eighth match of Lennon's second spell in charge, after he was appointed to replace Brendan Rodgers.

He had a patchy record at Hampden during his first stint, with six wins from 11 games, but believes the players have the winning mentality and character to complete the historic achievement.

"Their cup record is spectacular," he added. "I don't know about extra pressure but there is a lot of talk about that [treble treble] and it is not going to go away.

"The closer it gets the more difficult it becomes and the expectation and anticipation builds - but they have handled it pretty well."