Bolton Wanderers chief scout 'cannot afford to travel to games' after three months unpaid

Bolton chief scout Tim Breacker played as a defender for Luton, West Ham and QPR

Bolton chief scout Tim Breacker cannot afford to travel to watch games as he has not been paid for three months, according to boss Phil Parkinson.

Full-time playing, coaching and non-playing staff have still not been paid last month's salaries, despite them being due on Friday, 29 March.

"There's no sign of when he's going to get any of his money," Parkinson said.

Defender Andrew Taylor said on Thursday that the club's off-field issues were affecting the players' personal lives.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Parkinson added: "Tim Breacker hasn't been paid for three months and can't afford to put diesel in his car to watch games to help us work on the opposition.

"There's lots of smaller scenarios around the training ground which are happening."

Phil Parkinson's Bolton Wanderers are nine points adrift of safety in the Championship with five games still to play

BBC Radio Manchester reported on Monday that the English Football League gave the club around £160,000 prior to their defeat by Ipswich to ensure the game went ahead.

The money, which was brought forward from a payment scheduled for mid-April, went towards paying matchday staff and emergency services. However, full-time non-playing staff are still to be paid their March salaries.

Parkinson said that the players had held meetings with the Professional Footballers' Association on Thursday, while chairman Ken Anderson is out of the country.

Anderson has been trying to sell the club, with former Watford owner Laurence Bassini the latest party close to a deal.

It is the second month in a row that players and non-playing staff have been paid late.

Players held a 48-hour strike in support of staff earlier this month.

"Between us all we're trying to work out a scenario that gives us all the best chance to be paid which doesn't affect the club's ability to be sold," Parkinson continued.

"We're trying to work with the chairman towards that. At the moment he's away so it's difficult to contact him so there's a time difference in the country he's in.

"Equally the lads want to know about the wages because, in two weeks' time, the next month's wages are due."