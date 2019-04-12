Manchester City Women FC: Janine Beckie and Pauline Bremer sign new contracts

From the section

Janine Beckie (left) and Pauline Bremer's Manchester City side take on Chelsea in the SSE Women's FA Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon

Manchester City Women forwards Janine Beckie and Pauline Bremer have agreed new contracts at the club.

Canada international Beckie, 24, joined from New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC last summer and German striker Bremer, 23, arrived in 2017 from French side Olympique Lyonnais.

Manager Nick Cushing said: "Pauline and Janine are both top players who have made a real impact on the team."

The club take on Chelsea in the SSE Women's FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.