BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019: Lindsey Horan profile

We are profiling each of the five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 award. You can vote for your winner on the BBC Sport website until Thursday, 2 May at 09:00 BST (08:00 GMT). The result will be revealed on Wednesday, 22 May on BBC World Service.

Age: 24 Position: Midfielder Plays for: Portland Thorns and USA

Achievements in 2018

Named the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) most valuable player

Reached the NWSL Championship final with Portland Thorns and finished as their top scorer for the season

Named on the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or

Did you know?

Horan skipped college to sign for Paris St-Germain at the age of 18

She used to play as a striker before switching to midfield for club and country

Horan gave herself the nickname 'Linessi' because of her love for Lionel Messi

In her own words

Greatest achievement of the past 12 months?

Qualifying for the World Cup was probably the most important thing. Last season was hard because we [Thorns] lost the Championship final but I won the MVP award and I was very proud of myself.

Which films make you cry?

Any underdog story in a sporting event, or any sentimental movie. I cried three times at A Star is Born and cried at least four times during Crazy Rich Asians...so pretty much any film!

Who is your ideal dinner guest?

I have always wanted to meet Pep Guardiola. Not with my family because I don't know what they'll ask. Just me and him, talking football.

On being nominated for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year...

I'm truly honoured. When I look back at the last few years I've really looked at every detail of my game and how I can improve. All of it came together when my confidence and mentality did. I've had the best season of my career and I feel so grateful to my team, the staff and everyone who's helped contribute to this.

Finish this sentence: football for me is...

Everything. It's my life and my love and it's the first thing I fell in love with.