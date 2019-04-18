BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019: Pernille Harder profile

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 contender Pernille Harder

We are profiling each of the five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019 award. You can vote for your winner on the BBC Sport website until Thursday, 2 May at 09:00 BST (08:00 GMT). The result will be revealed on Wednesday, 22 May on BBC World Service.

Age: 26 Position: Forward Plays for: VFL Wolfsburg and Denmark

Achievements in 2018

Top scorer in the women's Bundesliga (17 goals)

Won the domestic double with Wolfsburg

Uefa Player of the Year

Did you know?

Harder scored a hat-trick on her Denmark debut at the age of 16

Her partner is Magdalena Eriksson, who plays for Chelsea, and they played against each other in the Champions League last year

She will not be playing at the Women's World Cup in France as Denmark did not qualify

In her own words

Greatest achievement of the past 12 months?

The titles I won with Wolfsburg, the Championship and the cup. Being named Uefa's best player in Europe - that was really big for me; it's something I dreamed of. Then playing in my first Champions League final, even though we lost. I scored and that was a highlight for me.

Favourite sport away from football?

Golf, tennis, handball. When there's a ball, I like it.

Who would be your ideal dinner party guests?

I would invite the ones I love the most and have the most fun with: my friends and family and girlfriend. I don't see them so much. Usain Bolt could come and Lionel Messi too... but not sure I'd have fun as I would be shy.

On being nominated for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year...

Individual awards like this are a big thing. The team titles are the biggest and if you don't win them you'll never win individual awards, but it's good to be recognised.

Finish this sentence: football for me is...

Everything.