Mohamed Salah video abuse is 'disgusting' says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Salah has scored 65 goals in 96 appearances for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the abuse directed at Mohamed Salah in a song sung by a small number of Chelsea fans is "disgusting".

Chelsea stopped three people from entering the stadium for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final at Slavia Prague after a video emerged showing them singing the song.

The group were chanting "Salah is a bomber" repeatedly.

Klopp say those involved should be banned from all grounds for life.

It was the latest in a series of high-profile incidents of discriminatory abuse in football over recent months.

"It's disgusting," the German said. "It's another example of something that should not happen.

"It's another sign that something is going wrong a little bit outside. The stronger the reaction, the more it will help."

He added: "If you do something like that you should not be able to enter a stadium again, from my point of view, for life.

"Football is the best example of how different races can work so well together. Nobody cares where you are from or who your parents were or whatever."

Three of the six people in the video were identified and barred. Chelsea are working to identify the other three.

Egypt forward Salah, who made 13 appearances for Chelsea before leaving for Roma in 2016, is a Muslim and has previously faced abuse about his religion.

The Stamford Bridge club, who are working with police and Liverpool, said those responsible were an "embarrassment".

Liverpool said the video showed "vile discriminatory chants" and was "dangerous and disturbing".

The individuals will face bans from the club if they are found to be season ticket holders or members.

The video was circulated on social media on Thursday, prior to Chelsea's match at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

'Don't talk to my players about 2014 Chelsea defeat'

Klopp was named Premier League manager of the month for March and his side have a two-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table, but Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

Liverpool host Chelsea on Sunday, the last top-six side they will face in the league this season.

They led the league in 2014 but lost 2-0 to Chelsea at Anfield, a defeat which helped City win the title that year.

Klopp dismissed suggestions that game was on his player's minds.

"I'm not sure that's in anyone's mind," he said. "You can tell all the fans out there to ignore it.

"It's all about the game on Sunday. Only the colours and the names are the same pretty much. Anyone who wants to talk to any of my players about what happened years ago - don't do it."