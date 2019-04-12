Neil Warnock charged by FA over controversial referee remarks

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has been charged by the Football Association over controversial remarks he made about Premier League officials.

The 70-year-old called them the "worst in the world" after his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on 31 March.

He has been charged over comments he made in post-match interviews and a radio interview the following day.

Warnock has until 16 April 2019 to provide a response.

