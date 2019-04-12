Austin Bold FC: US team invite farm animals to game

Llamas are among the animals invited

Baaa, moo and quack - there may be some unusual sounds coming from one section of the Austin Bold FC crowd on Wednesday.

The US second-tier club have taken the unusual step of inviting farm animals to their USL Championship match against Phoenix Rising.

Animals permitted to enter the 5,000-seater stadium, which is on the grounds of the Circuit of the Americas race track, include chicks, ducks, geese, goats, cows, pigs, turkeys, sheep, horses and llamas.

Fans who bring an animal will receive free admission to the game and volunteers will be on hand to look after the animals during the match.

The idea drew some interesting replies on Twitter...