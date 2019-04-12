Scottish Gossip: Next Celtic manager, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Roberto Martinez and Andre Villas-Boas have both ruled themselves out of the running to become the next permanent manager of Celtic. (Daily Mail)

Andre Villas-Boas' agent has refused to rule out a move to Celtic for his client after earlier claiming a deal wouldn't happen. (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna insists he's ready for any wind-ups Celtic captain Scott Brown might try at Hampden on Sunday. (Sun)

Victory over Aberdeen in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final will put interim boss Neil Lennon in pole position for the Celtic manager's job, says former boss Davie Hay. (Evening Times)

Frozen-out Lee Wallace deserves an Ibrox farewell, says former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Former Aberdeen captain Paul Hartley is unsurprised current Pittodrie skipper Graeme Shinnie is tempted by a new challenge in England. (Press & Journal)

Rangers defender Connor Goldson hopes loan duo Joe Worrall and Ryan Kent return to Ibrox next term. (Sun)

"We've got Uche Ikpeazu in the team because he's good at getting us from point A to point B but the perception is that's all we do and I completely disagree with that, says Hearts boss Craig Levein.(Scotsman)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Nathan Austin almost quit the game at an early age due to repeated instances of racial abuse before an invite to Hampden from the SFA helped to spur him on. (Daily Record)

Dundee United striker Osman Sow was detained by Swedish police over alleged money laundering after he was "found with around £18,000 in cash". (Sun)