Substitution, Ross County. Daniel Armstrong replaces Josh Mullin.
Ayr United v Ross County
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6GegganSubstituted forKerrat 75'minutes
- 3HarvieBooked at 57mins
- 30Muirhead
- 27Smith
- 11McDaid
- 18Murdoch
- 8Crawford
- 28CaddenSubstituted forDochertyat 75'minutes
- 7MoffatSubstituted forForrestat 67'minutes
- 29Miller
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 10Forrest
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 23Docherty
- 25McCowan
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 44Grivosti
- 12Boyle
- 3Kelly
- 14MullinSubstituted forArmstrongat 87'minutes
- 8Lindsay
- 26Cowie
- 7GardyneBooked at 84mins
- 19GrahamBooked at 73minsSubstituted forMcManusat 85'minutes
- 27Stewart
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 10McManus
- 11Vigurs
- 16Spence
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 31Armstrong
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 1,692
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Declan McManus replaces Brian Graham.
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Mark Kerr (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Attempt saved. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).
Tom Grivosti (Ross County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ross Doohan.
Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Mark Kerr.
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Mark Kerr replaces Andrew Geggan.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Ross Docherty replaces Nicky Cadden.
Brian Graham (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Booking
Brian Graham (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Liam Smith (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Ross County 3. Brian Graham (Ross County) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).
Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Attempt missed. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Michael Moffat.
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Delay in match Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) because of an injury.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.
Booking
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
Match report to follow.