Scottish Championship
Ayr1Ross County3

Ayr United v Ross County

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6GegganSubstituted forKerrat 75'minutes
  • 3HarvieBooked at 57mins
  • 30Muirhead
  • 27Smith
  • 11McDaid
  • 18Murdoch
  • 8Crawford
  • 28CaddenSubstituted forDochertyat 75'minutes
  • 7MoffatSubstituted forForrestat 67'minutes
  • 29Miller

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 10Forrest
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 44Grivosti
  • 12Boyle
  • 3Kelly
  • 14MullinSubstituted forArmstrongat 87'minutes
  • 8Lindsay
  • 26Cowie
  • 7GardyneBooked at 84mins
  • 19GrahamBooked at 73minsSubstituted forMcManusat 85'minutes
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 4Fontaine
  • 10McManus
  • 11Vigurs
  • 16Spence
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 31Armstrong
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
1,692

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Daniel Armstrong replaces Josh Mullin.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Declan McManus replaces Brian Graham.

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Mark Kerr (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

Attempt saved. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Fox.

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marcus Fraser (Ross County).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).

Tom Grivosti (Ross County) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ross Doohan.

Attempt saved. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Mark Kerr.

Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Mark Kerr replaces Andrew Geggan.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Ross Docherty replaces Nicky Cadden.

Brian Graham (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Booking

Brian Graham (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Liam Smith (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Ross County 3. Brian Graham (Ross County) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.

Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).

Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

Attempt missed. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Michael Moffat.

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Delay in match Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) because of an injury.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.

Booking

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County34208657312668
2Dundee Utd3317884539659
3Ayr331481147351250
4Inverness CT33121474537850
5Dunfermline33118143236-441
6Alloa33108153648-1238
7Morton33813123245-1337
8Queen of Sth33811143940-135
9Falkirk33811143443-935
10Partick Thistle3297163649-1334
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you