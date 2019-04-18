West Bromwich Albion v Hull City

Jimmy Shan won four of his six games in caretaker charge of West Brom

West Brom first-team coach Jimmy Shan takes charge of his first game since being appointed until the end of the season when Hull visit the Hawthorns.

He could hand a start to Matt Phillips after the winger returned from an ankle injury to come off the bench last week.

Albion are all but guaranteed a place in the Championship play-offs, while Hull are still just about in the race.

The Tigers have no new injuries but defender Stephen Kingsley (thigh) is expected to miss a fifth game in a row.

Match facts