Championship
West Brom15:00Hull
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Hull City

Jimmy Shan
Jimmy Shan won four of his six games in caretaker charge of West Brom
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Friday

West Brom first-team coach Jimmy Shan takes charge of his first game since being appointed until the end of the season when Hull visit the Hawthorns.

He could hand a start to Matt Phillips after the winger returned from an ankle injury to come off the bench last week.

Albion are all but guaranteed a place in the Championship play-offs, while Hull are still just about in the race.

The Tigers have no new injuries but defender Stephen Kingsley (thigh) is expected to miss a fifth game in a row.

Match facts

  • In all competitions, West Bromwich Albion have won their last three home matches against Hull
  • The last time West Brom and Hull met at the Hawthorns in the Championship was in February 2008 when the Tigers won 2-1 on their way to promotion
  • West Brom have won just four of their 35 league matches on Good Friday (11%), though they did win most recently in April 2010 against Leicester
  • Hull have lost their last three league matches on Good Friday, losing in 1980, 2000 and 2007; their last win on Good Friday came in April 1976 against Oldham
  • No Championship side has scored more home league goals than West Brom this season (48 - level with Aston Villa)
  • Nigel Adkins has lost both of his Championship matches on Good Friday, losing 4-2 to Blackpool in April 2010 with Scunthorpe and 3-0 to Wigan in April 2014 with Reading

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you