Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is the leading goalscorer in the Championship this season, with 27 strikes

Norwich will be without Emi Buendia and Jordan Rhodes for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, a game in which the Canaries could secure promotion.

Midfielder Buendia completes his three-match ban while on-loan striker Rhodes is ineligible to face his parent club.

Wednesday expect to be without midfielder Adam Reach, who limped off during the weekend defeat at Leeds.

Reach suffered an Achilles injury which is still being assessed by the Owls' medical staff.

Boss Steve Bruce will hope to have one, or both, of Dominic Iorfa and Rolando Aarons back available.

Championship leaders Norwich will return to the Premier League following a three year absence if Sheffield United lose at home to Nottingham Forest in the 12:30 BST kick off and they then beat Wednesday.

Match facts