Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich will be without Emi Buendia and Jordan Rhodes for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, a game in which the Canaries could secure promotion.
Midfielder Buendia completes his three-match ban while on-loan striker Rhodes is ineligible to face his parent club.
Wednesday expect to be without midfielder Adam Reach, who limped off during the weekend defeat at Leeds.
Reach suffered an Achilles injury which is still being assessed by the Owls' medical staff.
Boss Steve Bruce will hope to have one, or both, of Dominic Iorfa and Rolando Aarons back available.
Championship leaders Norwich will return to the Premier League following a three year absence if Sheffield United lose at home to Nottingham Forest in the 12:30 BST kick off and they then beat Wednesday.
Match facts
- Norwich have not completed a league double over Sheffield Wednesday since the 2001-02 season - they won 4-0 at Hillsborough earlier this season.
- Sheffield Wednesday are winless in three league visits to Norwich (D1 L2) since winning four in a row between 2005 and 2009.
- Norwich have lost on Good Friday at Carrow Road in each of the last two seasons, losing both matches against Fulham.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won their last four league matches on Good Friday (2002, 2014, 2017, 2018).
- Norwich have named 18 unchanged line-ups in the Championship this season, more than any other side.
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost two of their last three league games under Steve Bruce (W1) having lost none of his first 11 in charge (W5 D6).