Leeds United v Wigan Athletic
- From the section Championship
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa could stick with the same side that started the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Defender Liam Cooper suffered a muscle injury in the warm-up for that match and Gaetano Berardi is likely to continue in his absence.
Wigan defender Danny Fox is a doubt after limping off in the 1-1 draw with Norwich City.
Nick Powell could come back into the starting XI after coming off the bench in that game.
Second-placed Leeds are three points clear of Sheffield United in third, with four games remaining, while Wigan are two points above the relegation zone.
Match facts
- Leeds United are looking to complete their first ever league double over Wigan Athletic, having won 2-1 earlier this season.
- Wigan have lost just one of their four league matches against Leeds at Elland Road (W2 D1 L1), a 2-0 defeat in December 2013.
- Leeds have never lost a home league match on Good Friday (W3 D4 L0), winning 2-1 against Bolton on Good Friday last year.
- Wigan Athletic have won three of their past four league matches on Good Friday (W3 D0 L1), winning 3-0 against Oldham Athletic last year.
- Marcelo Bielsa has won 25 league matches this season - a joint-record in a Leeds manager's first Football League campaign in charge along with Dick Ray, who won 25 in 1927-28, when the club won promotion to the top-flight.
- Wigan have won just one of the past six Championship matches in which they have gone ahead (W1 D2 L3).