Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest
Hamstring injuries to captain and top scorer Billy Sharp as well as Chris Basham are likely to see them miss both of promotion-chasing Sheffield United's Easter games.
Centre-back John Egan is out of Friday's match against Nottingham Forest, as he serves a one-game ban.
Forest will be without playmaker Joao Carvalho through concussion.
The 22-year-old is expected to return to duty for Monday's visit of Middlesbrough to the City Ground.
The Blades are third in the Championship and three points behind second-placed Leeds, while Forest are eight points outside the play-offs with four matches to go.
Match facts
- Sheffield United are unbeaten in six home matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (W2 D4 L0) since a 1-2 defeat in April 2004.
- Nottingham Forest haven't completed a league double over Sheffield United since the 2003-04 season.
- This is Sheffield United's 46th league game on Good Friday but only their fifth at home - they have won six of their last seven Good Friday league matches (W6 D1 L0) since a 0-3 defeat at Sunderland in 2004.
- Nottingham Forest have lost 10 of their last 13 league matches played on Good Friday (W3 D0 L10), losing the last three in a row.
- Chris Wilder lost his first league match on Good Friday in April 2012 with Oxford United but is unbeaten in six games since (W2 D4 L0).
- Nottingham Forest haven't lost four consecutive league matches since January 2017 under Philippe Montanier.